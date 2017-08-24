Wayne Rooney's most memorable highs and lows for England

24 Aug 2017

After 119 appearances for his country, Wayne Rooney finally hangs up his England boots

An icon, a legend and an inspiration to a generation, Wayne Mark Rooney finally hanged his boots for his country with immediate effect yesterday.

The former Manchester United man made his International debut in 2003 at the age of 17 years and 111 days as he became the then youngest player to earn an England cap and and has since gone on to score a record 53 goals surpassing the previous record holder, Sir Bobby Charlton.

Rooney has been in the thick of it for more than a decade now and has produced some iconic moments as well as some controversial one's when he's pulled on the Three Lions shirt. 'Wazza', as he is popularly known, has often been both the hope for the country in its glory as well as a scapegoat when it faltered and failed to meet it's lofty expectations.

We look at 10 of his highs and lows over an illustrious international career