Rumour: Manchester United star offered £900,000 a week contract by Chinese club

Rooney has 18 months left on his current contract but is looking for a move away

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 20 Feb 2017, 12:28 IST

China calling..

What’s the story?

Wayner Rooney is reportedly set to join a Chinese Super League side. The Mirror report that an unnamed Chinese side have offered the Manchester United star a deal worth £900,000 a week and the striker is on the verge of agreeing the deal.

Chinese clubs have offered the former Everton striker a massive contract worth £140 million over three seasons. The move would also make Rooney the world's highest paid player - almost £275,000 more than the current highest, Carlos Tevez.

In case you didn’t know...

Chinese clubs have attracted several top stars from Europe with their massive spending spree. Star players like Oscar, Hulk, Alex Teixeira, Ramires, Paulinho, Gervinho, Graziano Pelle, Demba Ba, Jackson Martinez and Papiss Demba Cissé, have rejected offers from European clubs to move to the Chinese Super League.

Football is becoming more and more popular in China, with billionaires and corporates starting to fund the teams. The Chinese transfer window is still open, and Red Devils are also said to be ready to sanction his transfer within the next four weeks.

Rooney has just 18 months left on his current contract at Manchester United. The striker currently earns £300,000 a week, that means the Chinese side have offered to triple his wages.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United received several bids for Wayne Rooney in January, but the club refused to sell him. The situation has reportedly changed now as the striker himself is said to be interested in moving to China.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been United's #1 choice up front this season, and with Jose Mourinho preferring Marcos Rashford as his second choice, Rooney has had to play as a #10. The player still wants to continue to play as a striker and is willing to opt for a move away.

Rooney was not the only ManUtd star who was the subject of a Chinese bid in January. Ashley Young was also said to be of Chinese interest, but with Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin leaving the club, Mourinho opted to keep the winger at Old Trafford.

What’s next?

Rooney has a big decision to take, and it will be interesting to see if he leaves Old Trafford after 13 years. He recently became the club's record goal scorer, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's tally 249 goals.

His wife and three sons live in their luxury mansion in rural Cheshire, and a move to China would be a massive change in all aspects for the family.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Rooney is just 31 - he clearly has at least 3-4 years of good football left in him. He should try and stay in England, preferably try to get a move back to Everton.

However, if he has the eye for the money, there is no better place to go than China right now. The clubs there are paying a fortune to all players and Rooney would earn a massive chunk of it.