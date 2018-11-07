Wayne Rooney to play for England one last time, against USA

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is set to wear the England shirt again in a farewell match against the United States of America. He will be a part of the celebration game which will also be used for various fundraising activities, as announced by the Football Association (FA).

Rooney last played for England in November 2016, will be representing the Three Lions again after a gap of almost two years.

The former Manchester United striker had announced his retirement from international football last year after struggling to find form. This game against the USA will be his final game as the England team are set to bid farewell to their top-scorer.

Rooney had completed a move to MLS earlier this year, where he has been excellent with DC United. He has scored 12 goals so far and has helped the Washington-based team to come out of a hole.

The move to MLS came after spending one year with his boyhood club Everton following his exit from Manchester United. Rooney is still the top-scorer at Manchester United, and the former Red Devils captain will be looking to end his international career on a high.

He will be taking Raheem Sterling's No. 10 shirt for this game as he has been England's most iconic No. 10. Although Gareth Southgate is yet to announce the squad for the match, England star players like Harry Kane, Dele Ali and Jordan Henderson could be expected to feature on the pitch.

There has been plenty of discussion about Rooney playing this game, and many former players have come out in support of having a farewell for him. Rooney has been a legend for England; the country has not seen a better striker than him in the recent past.

Hence, a lot of people believe Rooney deserves this game to honor his achievements for his country.