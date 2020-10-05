Wayne Rooney urges Manchester United to sign £100m-rated star instead of Jadon Sancho 

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has urged the Red Devils to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane instead of Jadon Sancho this summer. The Old Trafford giants recently lost 1-6 to Spurs at home in the Premier League, with Kane scoring a brace for the London side.

Rooney feels that his former side have an abundance of players in wide positions like Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. However, they lack a recognised Number 9, who can carry the burden of scoring for the team in crunch games.

Rooney wrote in his column for the Sunday Times:

"Jadon Sancho is a top player, but I find it odd that he has been Manchester United’s transfer priority. Why consider paying close to £100m for someone similar to talent you’ve got already? United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and where would Sancho’s arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of similar age?"

"I’d rather put that £100m towards trying to get Harry Kane. Yes, getting Kane out of Tottenham would be difficult, maybe impossible, but United are a club who should always make an effort to sign the very best players and Kane is exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs, as is Erling Haaland, who United missed out on last year — a genuine number nine."

Manchester United should buy Harry Kane, says Wayne Rooney

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring

Harry Kane was brilliant for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United, dropping deep to set up the game for the wide forwards.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have a glaring hole in the right-wing as well. Martial, who scored 23 goals last season, is yet to find the back of the net this season.

Although Mason Greenwood performed admirably as a right-winger after the restart of the Premier League, the 19-year-old looks more like a striker. Signing a right-winger would free up the England international to play in his preferred position.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are direct rivals for the Champions League spots, and Jose Mourinho will do everything in his power to prevent Harry Kane from leaving London, even if a bid came through from the Red Devils.