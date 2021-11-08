Wayne Rooney wants reunion with former Manchester United teammate at Derby County-Reports

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is reportedly eager to sign Phil Jones in January. Jones is yet to make a first-team appearance for Manchester United since January 2020. The England international has been the subject of interest from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs.

According to The Sun, twelve clubs are interested in signing Phil Jones in January. Derby County manager and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is keen to sign his former teammate Phil Jones. It might help Derby in their fight against relegation from the Championship this season.

Manchester United signed Phil Jones from Blackburn Rovers, in a deal worth £16.5 million in January. The defender was expected to be a long-term replacement for Nemanja Vidic due to his physical attributes, speed, and defensive capabilities.

Jones was highly impressive during his first few seasons for Manchester United. The 29-year-old made 128 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in his first four seasons with the club. The former Blackburn Rovers star, however, struggled to maintain fitness and was often ruled out of action due to injury during subsequent years.

Phil Jones eventually lost his place in Manchester United's starting line-up after the arrival of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof. He has made just two Premier League appearances for Manchester United over the course of the last season-and-a-half.

Phil Jones has been heavily linked with a loan move to Newcastle United this summer, but the move failed to materialize due to his current injury problems.

Derby County are currently at the bottom of the Championship table after having 12 points deducted for going into administration. Wayne Rooney is desperate to sign some new players in January to help his side avoid relegation. He is reportedly keen to link up with former Manchester United teammate Phil Jones.

Manchester United will be eager to get rid of some fringe players in January

Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements in defensive midfield in January. But they will need to get rid of some of their fringe players and deadweight to create space in the squad for new arrivals.

The likes of Phil Jones, Juan Mata, and Donny van de Beek have struggled to find regular playing time at Manchester United over the last couple of seasons. The trio could therefore be sold or loaned out in January.

Donny van de Beek has attracted interest from Barcelona, whilst Juan Mata is reportedly keen to rejoin former club Valencia. Phil Jones has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, but could be enticed into a move to Derby County to reunite with Wayne Rooney.

