WBD Sports looking for players in India

Prominent football and sports agency WBD Sports are looking keen to sign up players in India in an attempt to hand them the chance to play abroad.

The agency, which represents many of the world's well-known players, has contacts at some of the club clubs in European football. This includes Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The agency is now looking to spread its wings to India, as they look to develop the game in India and take it to another level.

The main idea behind the agency's plans to extend its reach to India is to make sure that Indian players are given the chance.

Erik Alonso, the CEO and Founder of the WBD Sports agency, said: "Indian football is growing very fast. We need some time to develop it more. But for sure, India can be a top football country in the future."

The agency looks to be one of the few top ones of its kind to step into India, as it has now begun to look for players that it can represent in India.

Not just football, but WBD Sports also involves itself a lot in Boxing. Its main aims for boxing is to bring 'the best boxers in the world to fight, match them up in competitive bouts, and in doing so help re-establish the sport of boxing for a new generation'.

The main focus for the agency in India though, will be football. It is looking to cater to all age groups and exploit its connections with top clubs across to possibly hand a chance to upcoming Indian stars to play in Europe.

Former Indian national football team skipper Bhaichung Bhutia has plied his trade with Greater Manchester based side Bury in the past and current skipper Sunil Chhetri was once very close to joining Queens Park Rangers before work permit issues sent a move down the gutters.

India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has captained former Europa League side Stabaek, but currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

WBD Sports believe that India is the upcoming country in football and it wants to take it to the next level.

