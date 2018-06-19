Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter Reacts as Japan Beat Colombia to Create World Cup History

Here's how Twitter reacted as Japan beat Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup opener

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News 19 Jun 2018, 19:43 IST
3.02K

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH16-COL-JPN
FBL-WC-2018-MATCH16-COL-JPN

Another day. Another match. Another humdinger! Japan kicked off their World Cup campaign in a glorious fashion as they triumphed over Los Cafeteros with a marginal scoreline of 2-1.

In the early minutes of the game, there was controversial drama as Carlos Sanchez was handed the first red card of the tournament for stopping a goal-bound shot of Shinji Kagawa with a raised arm in the box.

A cool-headed Shinji Kagawa opened the scoring for The Blue Samurai by effortlessly converting the penalty. With Colombia down to 10 men, Juan Fernando Quintero then eased tensions by equalising with a cheeky goal as he shot an under-the-wall free-kick.

In the second half, with 73 minutes on the clock, Yuya Osako gave Japan the lead with his match-winning header from the corner.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


Contact Us Advertise with Us