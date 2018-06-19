Twitter Reacts as Japan Beat Colombia to Create World Cup History

Another day. Another match. Another humdinger! Japan kicked off their World Cup campaign in a glorious fashion as they triumphed over Los Cafeteros with a marginal scoreline of 2-1.

In the early minutes of the game, there was controversial drama as Carlos Sanchez was handed the first red card of the tournament for stopping a goal-bound shot of Shinji Kagawa with a raised arm in the box.

A cool-headed Shinji Kagawa opened the scoring for The Blue Samurai by effortlessly converting the penalty. With Colombia down to 10 men, Juan Fernando Quintero then eased tensions by equalising with a cheeky goal as he shot an under-the-wall free-kick.

In the second half, with 73 minutes on the clock, Yuya Osako gave Japan the lead with his match-winning header from the corner.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

1 - Japan have become the first ever Asian side to defeat a South American team at the World Cup (P18 W1 D3 L14). Momentous.#JPN #COLJPN #WorldCup #COL pic.twitter.com/Ma3DWkfVKN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2018

"Why are teams like Saudi Arabia here?"



After the first round of matches, Asian teams have the same number of wins as North and South American teams combined. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 19, 2018

What is the point of VAR officials if they're not spotting clear fouls. Falcao fouled the Japanese defender yet won the free-kick #COLJPN 🤔 — Ali (@RoyMustang786) June 19, 2018

I'm in favour of video and goal line tech. But what's the point if ref makes unpredictable decisions that can't be reversed? Never a free kick therefore Columbia goal shouldn't have happened. Just one example amongst many. #COLJPN — one (@onemarcoms) June 19, 2018

When the second shortest team at the World Cup score a header against you off a corner kick, you seriously need to look at your defending. #COLJPN — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 19, 2018

3 - Keisuke Honda is the first player from an Asian nation to provide an assist in three different World Cup tournaments since 1966. Delivery. #JPN #COLJPN #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2018

This is how you stop that kind of free kick, and I’m surprised it isn’t more common. #WorldCup #COLJPN pic.twitter.com/TL7GllqLWe — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) June 19, 2018

Colombia fans when they see James Rodriguez enter the game #COLJPN pic.twitter.com/zISg22U5fZ — Francisco Bernard 🇩🇴 (@Francisco4x) June 19, 2018

Me at the start of the game vs. Me 6 minutes in this game. #COLJPN pic.twitter.com/54J4BCpZbP — Madara (@servusjames) June 19, 2018

Waiting for James to score a goal like #COLJPN pic.twitter.com/ocPTGZ1d3X — Abirami (@iamabirella) June 19, 2018