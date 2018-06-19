Twitter Reacts as Japan Beat Colombia to Create World Cup History
Another day. Another match. Another humdinger! Japan kicked off their World Cup campaign in a glorious fashion as they triumphed over Los Cafeteros with a marginal scoreline of 2-1.
In the early minutes of the game, there was controversial drama as Carlos Sanchez was handed the first red card of the tournament for stopping a goal-bound shot of Shinji Kagawa with a raised arm in the box.
A cool-headed Shinji Kagawa opened the scoring for The Blue Samurai by effortlessly converting the penalty. With Colombia down to 10 men, Juan Fernando Quintero then eased tensions by equalising with a cheeky goal as he shot an under-the-wall free-kick.
In the second half, with 73 minutes on the clock, Yuya Osako gave Japan the lead with his match-winning header from the corner.
