"We call for answers" - Real Madrid defends fans and releases strongly-worded statement about 'unfortunate events' outside the stadium in UCL final against Liverpool 

Real Madrid have issued a strongly-worded statement on injuries suffered by fans outside the stadium in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

The kickoff was delayed by several minutes due to chaos in the lead-up to the showpiece event in Paris.

Footage emerged of families being pepper-sprayed and roughly handled by the police, with several children also involved in the melee.

Real Madrid released a statement on their website condemning the actions of the police, while also calling for a full-scale investigation into the matter.

The statement in part read:

''In light of the unfortunate events which took place on the 28th of May in the surroundings of and at access points to the Stade de France, and even inside the stadium itself, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to express the following in defence of our fans, who were victim to said events.

''Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue.

''Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general.''

The club asked for clarity on the rationale behind choosing the stadium in light of the events that unfolded. They also called for explanations from those responsible for leaving well-behaved fans defenseless.

The final eventually kicked off and Real Madrid triumphed over Liverpool courtesy Vinicius Junior's lone strike. The victory was Los Blancos' 14th triumph in the competition and capped off a brilliant season that also saw them win La Liga.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will be looking to build on their successes this term

Liverpool won two trophies last season

Liverpool had a bitter-sweet campaign last term, having been in the running for a quadruple but ending the season with only domestic cup glory.

However, it takes nothing away from their stellar exploits last season and fans have every reason to look back on it with pride.

Liverpool FC @LFC One hundred and thirty years old today: Through the highs, lows and everything in between... we've done it all together One hundred and thirty years old today: Through the highs, lows and everything in between... we've done it all together ❤️ https://t.co/QT2jCWRumM

The Reds will be looking to build on from that as they seek to dethrone Manchester City, while a seventh European crown could also be in sight.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid belied naysayers to produce one of the most spectacular runs en-route to winning the UEFA Champions League.

With Karim Benzema in the form of his life, Los Blancos will fancy their chances of attaining further success next season.

