'We can beat Barcelona' Liverpool star confident ahead of crucial Champions League clash

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 106 // 19 Apr 2019, 12:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Liverpool star James Milner remains confident of progressing into the finals of the UEFA Champions League despite the Reds facing hot favourites Barcelona in the semi-finals of the competition.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are enjoying a solid campaign till now. Jurgen Klopp's men stay at the top of Premier League table, having played a game more than Manchester City. In the Champions League, the Reds continued their scintillating form after making it to the finals last year.

Liverpool progressed from the group of death facing the likes of Napoli, PSG and Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. Under the tutelage of Klopp, Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich and Porto respectively in the knockout rounds.

On the other hand, Barcelona defeated Manchester United in the quarter finals as Lionel Messi continued his majestic form. As evident, the Blaugrana captain is on a league of his own this season. Thanks to him, the Catalan giants are well on course for another treble as they remain favourites in the LaLiga and Copa Del Rey.

The heart of the matter

James Milner remains confident, claiming that his side can defeat Barcelona despite the Blaugrana being hot favourites.

“Barcelona are a strong team but I don’t think they will have played too many teams like us.”

James Milner on facing Barca and how Man City’s Euro exit will impact the PL title race #LFC



https://t.co/wxdYcF8PjO — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) April 18, 2019

In a recent interview, the Liverpool star said,

“We can beat Barça but we know it will very tough. I’ve been there a couple of times in the knockout stages with [Manchester] City and not got the right result, so hopefully it is third time lucky for me."

“They are a strong team and it is a tough place to go but I don’t think they will have played too many teams with the style we play either. It will be difficult. They are a team full of great individual talent and a great side too."

Advertisement

"The Camp Nou is a fantastic stadium and a fantastic place to play with a great atmosphere. It will be very tough and we will have to be at our best but tough for them too."

What's next?

Liverpool will face Cardiff City and Huddersfield in the Premier League before facing Barcelona at Nou Camp in the first leg of semifinals in the Champions League.