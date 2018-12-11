×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spurs can defeat Barcelona, with or without Messi: Vertonghen

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
59   //    11 Dec 2018, 09:24 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

What's the story?

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League clash against Barcelona, Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen has expressed his confidence in his side's ability to beat Barcelona with or without Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona is set to play host to the Premier League club tomorrow in a crucial game for the Spurs. While the Catalan giants have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition, the Spurs still have work to do as the game will determine their future in the Champions League this season.  

Mauricio Pochettino's side will have to match Inter Milan’s result at home against PSV Eindhoven in order to make it through to the knockout round of the competition.

The heart of the matter

Despite the mammoth task ahead of Tottenham, defender Vertonghen has expressed confidence in the North London club, stating that they have to win over the Catalan club with or without Messi.

He said (via The Evening Standard), "I wouldn’t complain if Messi is on the bench. But with or without Messi, whatever, we need to beat them."

"Maybe it’s good if Barca rest players, but we have to look at ourselves. Even if they rest players, they can put out an unbelievably strong team."

"We know we have to be top of our game. We’ve shown before we can beat the biggest teams in the world. We put in a great performance last year against Real and at that time they were the best team in the world."

"We need to expect Inter will beat PSV at home and we need to do the same. If they draw, we might be lucky but we’ll look at ourselves first."

What's next?

The game will undoubtedly prove to be more difficult as Tottenham face their opponents at the intimidating Nou Camp. Whether the Spurs will make it to the knockout stages for the second consecutive time remains to be seen.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Jan Vertonghen Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Tottenham v Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona won against Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi tormented Spurs with...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham: A True Test Of Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why FC Barcelona can defeat Tottenham in UCL...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'For me, Messi is the best player in...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 FC Barcelona: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona:...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
Today GAL POR 11:25 PM Galatasaray vs Porto
Today SCH LOK 11:25 PM Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow CLU ATL 01:30 AM Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow INT PSV 01:30 AM Internazionale vs PSV
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow CRV PSG 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
13 Dec SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us