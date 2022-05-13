“We can call it off then”, “Going to be carved open” – Tottenham fans fear the worst as key player misses north London derby against Arsenal

Tottenham fans have reason to be worried ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal, with Cristian Romero missing from their starting lineup. The defender has been a key force in Tottenham's backline in the latter part of the season, and his absence will certainly come as a huge blow for the side.

Having sustained a hip injury during the game against Liverpool, Romero was unable to recover on time for today's game. Davinson Sanchez has been picked to replace the star, alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies, to form a back three.

Taking to Twitter, the Spurs faithful shared their worries about their star defender's unavailabiltiy ahead of such an important clash that may determine who gets the fourth spot this season and qualifies for the Champions League. Here is a selection of the tweets:

millie @milliethfc @SpursOfficial what the fuck where is romero @SpursOfficial what the fuck where is romero

Lee Clayson @ClaysonLee @SpursOfficial No Romero. Has he got COVID? We can call it off then can’t we? That’s how it works @SpursOfficial No Romero. Has he got COVID? We can call it off then can’t we? That’s how it works

Lee @leeford80 @SpursOfficial Surely we can get the game postponed until Romero is back right? I mean it worked for arsenal @SpursOfficial Surely we can get the game postponed until Romero is back right? I mean it worked for arsenal

James Barton @JamesBarton1984 @SpursOfficial Was fun while it lasted I guess. Without Romero our defence is going to be carved open. Need to score more than 3 to stand a chance most likely. @SpursOfficial Was fun while it lasted I guess. Without Romero our defence is going to be carved open. Need to score more than 3 to stand a chance most likely.

It is uncertain whether Romero will even be fit for Spurs' remaining games of the season against Norwich City and Burnley, both of which are must-wins. They can't drop any points if they intend to overtake Arsenal to claim the last Champions League spot.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to face off for Ruben Neves: Report

According to 90min, Tottenham will go up against Arsenal in the transfer market in the post-season after their on-field tussle for Champions League qualification. The outlet reports that both north London sides will go head-to-head in a bid to sign Portuguese midfield maestro Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer.

The Wolves star has attracted a lot of attention following his impressive stint at the Molineux Stadium. He has even attracted the attention of Catalan giants Barcelona in recent weeks if reports are to be believed, and the star looks set for a big-money move to a top side.

While Arsenal were considered favorites to sign Neves, Tottenham have decided to muddy the water somewhat. While both teams are fantastic clubs, they both occupy a similar standing in world football and seem to be the best and most likely destinations for a move if Neves decides to leave the Molineux.

Neves and his representatives will not have an easy task on their hands in picking his next destination, but the star is about due another go at European football. While he is reportedly also on the radar for Manchester United, the Red Devils absence from Champions League next season means that the Gunners will be preferred over the beleaguered Old Trafford outfit.

