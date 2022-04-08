“We don’t go into any game with any fear” – Alex Iwobi issues Everton warning to Manchester United ahead of Premier League clash

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has fired a warning to Manchester United ahead of a huge Premier League clash between the two sides this Saturday.

The game between the two sides will have huge implications for both the top and bottom half of the league with Everton fighting relegation and United chasing a Champions League spot.

Manchester United are currently sit seventh, three points off of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of their encounter with the Red Devils, Everton winger Iwobi has urged his side to show that they are not Championship players.

Iwobi told TalkSPORT:

“I feel like we have respect for every opponent that we play. We have different tactics for every team, but we don’t go into any game with any fear."

He continued:

“We have a game plan and we try to stick with it. I’m sure we’ll come up with something for United. We’ve been able to get results the last two times we’ve played against them, even away at Old Trafford. At home, hopefully we’ll be able to do something and grab a result.”

The Toffees managed to earn a draw at Old Trafford earlier in the season with Andros Townsend cancelling out an Anthony Martial first-half finish.

Last season, the two sides played out a 3-3 thriller with Everton perhaps having merited a win on the day.

But Saturday's game is more important than ever before for Iwobi's side as their 68-year status in the top flight is at huge risk.

Everton vs Manchester United: Was Frank Lampard the wrong appointment as Toffees manager?

Lampard has a storied rivalry with Manchester United

Toffees manager Frank Lampard knows all about facing Manchester United both as a player and as a coach.

During his time in charge of Chelsea, the former Blues midfielder faced the Red Devils on five occasions, winning once, losing three times and drawing as many games.

Many have debates have been had over Lampard's appointment as Everton manager since being sacked as Chelsea manager in 2020.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“He should’ve gone to Scotland, or stayed in the Championship, to learn his trade.”



Andy Goldstein says “Wrong manager at the wrong time.” 🤦‍♂️“He should’ve gone to Scotland, or stayed in the Championship, to learn his trade.”Andy Goldstein says #EFC were ‘barking’ to appoint Lampard, in their situation. “Wrong manager at the wrong time.” 🤦‍♂️“He should’ve gone to Scotland, or stayed in the Championship, to learn his trade.”Andy Goldstein says #EFC were ‘barking’ to appoint Lampard, in their situation. 🔵 https://t.co/h1CeDtHbI1

He was named the Merseyside outfit's boss in January with the side sitting 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

The Toffees have been in woeful form under the English manager, losing eight of their 12 games under Lampard.

They have fallen into the relegation tussle with Burnley and are just a point ahead of the Clarets who sit 18th.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Brutal from Burnley boss Sean Dyche boss following their 3-2 win over "I said at half-time, I'm not sure [Everton] know how to win a game lads"Brutal from Burnley boss Sean Dyche boss following their 3-2 win over #EFC "I said at half-time, I'm not sure [Everton] know how to win a game lads" 👀 Brutal from Burnley boss Sean Dyche boss following their 3-2 win over #EFC! https://t.co/IGq8zcG2HK

It was always going to be a difficult task coming into a side in such a fractious situation.

The Everton defense look increasingly nervous with each passing game and the club are at huge risk of being relegated.

From Lampard's perspective, taking the Goodison Park role on was a risk having been sacked by Chelsea in such disappointing fashion.

He has not managed to turn things around at Everton, with the side now closer to relegation than ever before.

Edited by Diptanil Roy