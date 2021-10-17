"We don't have to talk about Ronaldo and Messi" - Jurgen Klopp says there is 'nobody better' than Mohamed Salah at the moment

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and is currently the best footballer in the world. The Egyptian forward once again put in an incredible performance for Liverpool in their 5-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 29-year-old provided an incredible assist for Sadio Mane's opener and scored an unbelievable solo goal in the 54th minute. Salah previously had fans and pundits raving about his ability after his stunning performance in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City before the international break.

Speaking after the win against Watford, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claimed Salah is currently better than Ronaldo and Messi. When asked where Salah ranks on the list of the best footballers in the world, Klopp told BT Sport:

"Top. Come on, we all see it, who's better than him in this moment?" Thats clear, there's always this discussion and all these kinds of things. But we don't have to talk about what Ronaldo and Messi did for world football or how long they were really dominant."

"In the moment I think it's clear there's nobody better than him (Salah). How it is, it's not only since yesterday, he's been in that shape a little bit longer."

Mohamed Salah has scored an incredible 10 goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances in all competitions this season. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored five goals in seven appearances for Manchester United, while Lionel Messi has scored just once in five games for PSG.

Salah's performance against Watford helped Liverpool claim all three points and stay second in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool must prioritize the extension of Mohamed Salah's contract

Considering his recent performances and importance to the team, Liverpool must prioritize the contract extension of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian's current contract with the club is set to expire in 2023.

Salah has scored 135 goals and provided 51 assists in 213 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions since arriving from AS Roma in 2017. The forward is undoubtedly Liverpool's most important player at the moment, and one of the best footballers in the world.

Salah is rumored to be demanding £400,000 per week in wages, which could prove to be a problem for Liverpool due to their current wage structure. The Reds are likely to do everything in their power to keep hold of Salah.

