Egypt manager Rui Vitoria has admitted he is unsure about Mohamed Salah's injury after the Liverpool superstar limped off with an apparent hamstring knock last night (Thursday, January 18).

Salah was included in the starting XI to face Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group-stage clash last night. He was subbed off just before halftime with what appeared to be a hamstring issue, looking visibly distraught as he exited the pitch.

Mohammed Kudus scored two minutes later to give Ghana the lead going into the break. However, Egypt rallied through Omar Marmoush (69') and Mostafa Mohamed (74') to go ahead. Kudus completed his brace in the 71st minute to seal a 2-2 draw.

Vitoria provided an update on the Liverpool superstar following the game, saying (via METRO):

"We don’t know yet what the problem is. I hope it’s not a big problem. It was difficult timing for us because in the second half we could only make two substitutions. I think it’s not dangerous but let’s see."

Egypt are currently second in Group B with two points from their two games so far. They next face leaders Cape Verde on January 22 in a must-win clash. However, it's unlikely Salah will be available for the game.

Liverpool fans will be hoping the 31-year-old's injury isn't serious. The Egypt skipper has been in sensational form this season, posting 18 goals and nine assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

"He was not so prolific in front of goal" - Cesc Fabregas gives verdict on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after Chelsea exit

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has admitted Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah found his path after the latter's unsuccessful tenure at Stamford Bridge in 2013.

Salah plied his trade for Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2013 after joining from Basel. Unfortunately, he struggled for opportunities, scoring just two goals in 19 appearances across all competitions. As a result, he was loaned out to Fiorentina in the 2014-15 campaign where he netted nine goals and started to make a name for himself.

Fabregas said (via Daily Mirror):

"He’s a very special talent. I played with him at Chelsea for six months. He is a top guy as well and has a good mentality. I am happy for him. as he is a very, very hard worker. He believed in his talent, went away and found his way."

"Now he is showing everyone how good he is. Maybe it was lack of chances [at Chelsea]. You could see his trends. You could see he was quick. You could see that he was attacking the spaces."

"But then when he had one against ones, maybe he was not as strong as he is now. He was not so prolific in front of goal. Players need chances, they need someone to believe in you and he's had that at Liverpool."

He continued:

"He had that at Fiorentina where he went on loan for six months to show how good he is. I remember a solo goal he did there as soon as he arrived. We were all in the dressing room 'Oh my God did you see Mo's goal? He never did that here!' We were talking like this."

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 after a successful stint at Roma. He has gone on to score 204 goals and provide 88 assists in 332 appearances, helping the Reds win seven trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.