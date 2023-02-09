“We have full confidence”, “CR7 ball” – Fans cannot hold back excitement as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda

Fans have taken to social media to express their delight at Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Wehda today, February 9.

Al-Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent in December, are set to face Al-Wehda in their 16th Saudi Pro League match of the season. The game will take place at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in the holy city of Mecca.

Al-Aalami will be determined to return to winning ways, having been held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Fateh in their last Saudi Pro League match. A victory over Al-Wehda would see them reclaim their place at the top of the table.

Ronaldo has notably kept his place in the starting XI and will captain Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda today. He will be keen to add to his goalscoring tally, having scored his first goal for the club against Al-Fateh last week.

Fans are thrilled to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner lead the line for Rudi Garcia's side in Mecca. Many are hopeful of seeing the player find the back of the net for the club again today. One supporter wrote on Twitter:

"CR7 ball, let's go!"

Al-Nassr are without five of their regulars today, but one fan is confident that Ronaldo will get the job done for them. They wrote:

"We are short of 5 players, and we have full confidence in you."

Another excited supporter wrote:

"This is exactly why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time."

Here are some more reactions to the news about Ronaldo starting against Al-Wehda today:

It now remains to be seen if the Portuguese icon can lead the Riyadh-based club to a victory over Al-Wehda this evening.

How have Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo's opponents Al-Wehda fared?

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo's opponents Al-Wehda are placed 13th in the Saudi Pro League table. They have 15 points to their name, having won four, drawn three, and lost eight of their 15 matches so far.

Unlike Al-Aalami, the Mecca-based club do not have several star players in their ranks. They, though, have a few European players in the shape of former Sevilla defender Alberto Botia and former Getafe forward Karim Yoda.

Al-Wehda notably go into their match against Garcia and Co. on the back of a two-match losing streak. They will nevertheless be hopeful of causing an upset over the title contenders at home today.

Poll : 0 votes