"We are going to try because it is possible" – Sadio Mane names former Premier League champions Liverpool want to emulate 

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed the Reds are hoping to emulate Arsenal and go unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are the only team in Premier League history to go the entire season unbeaten. The north London club picked up 26 wins and 12 draws en route to the title in the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal’s achievements have never been matched, but Liverpool have come close. The Reds famously missed out on the title in the 2018-19 season when they finished one point behind Manchester City. Liverpool lost just once the entire season, and ended up with 97 points – a record total for a side finishing as the runners-up.

Although Liverpool won the Premier League the following season, they couldn't go unbeaten, losing three times in total.

Liverpool have played 10 games in the Premier League this season and are yet to lose, winning six and drawing four. Winger Sadio Mane explained that the team's goal is to stay unbeaten.

"It is a very, very tough league but that is our target: not to be beaten. Of course we try to win all our games too which we know won't be easy but we are going to try for that because it is possible," Mane said.

"I'm really happy with our start to the season and now we just need to push a little harder to challenge because it won't be easy this season. There are many big teams and there will be many challengers so we will have to be consistent in every game and 100% on our toes,” he added.

Liverpool’s squad depth will be crucial as they look to win the Premier League

Liverpool signed just one player in the summer and do not have the same depth as the teams challenging for the title this season.

The Reds have already had to deal with several injuries in midfield and may have to sign a proven midfielder in the January transfer window.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Jurgen Klopp says Naby Keita will be "out for a while" with a hamstring injury. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in contention v Atletico Madrid. Jurgen Klopp says Naby Keita will be "out for a while" with a hamstring injury. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in contention v Atletico Madrid.

The Premier League title race could go down to the wire with three teams -- Liverpool, Chelse and Manchester City -- competing. The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could also spring a surprise as they have strong enough squads to challenge for the title.

Tottenham recently hired Antonio Conte, so the Lilywhites now have a proven winner at the helm just like Liverpool (Jurgen Klopp), Chelsea (Thomas Tuchel) and Manchester City (Pep Guardiola).

