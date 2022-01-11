"We had to suffer a lot on the pitch" - Raphael Varane heaps praise on the 'spirit' of Manchester United players in their 1-0 FA Cup win against Aston Villa

Raphael Varane has credited Manchester United's spirit and togetherness following their 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

The Frenchman stated that the tie against Villa was intense in nature with the team suffering a lot on the pitch. However, the Red Devils secured the win along with a clean sheet due to their high spirits. Speaking to MUTV and BBC Sport, Raphael Varane said:

“Intensive match. I think some moments during the game we had to suffer and we were together and the spirit was good. Clean sheet and the victory. so that’s very good for us. It was a difficult match. We had to suffer a lot on the pitch but together, and I liked the spirit of this match.”

Raphael Varane believes the game against Aston Villa was the kind in in which one cannot relax or lose focus for even a fraction of a second. The intensity of such matches Is such that that one has to be focused for the full 90 minutes, which Manchester United achieved in doing. Varane added:

“These kinds of games, you don’t have a second to relax and be chilled. You don’t have this time and you just have to focus all the time. It’s really intense and, yeah, we have to play for our fans, we have to play with a heart and I think the spirit was very good. You are under pressure all of the game and that’s very intense. You have to be focused [for] 90 minutes.”

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Aston Villa thanks to an early headed goal from midfielder Scott McTominay. Aston Villa were the more dominant side, however, and had two goals ruled out by VAR.

The Red Devils have now advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup where they will face Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Manchester United need to get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Manchester United will now need to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. The Red Devils suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. The defeat was United's first since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

It is worth noting that Manchester United take on Aston Villa for the second time this week when they travel to Villa Park. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, having picked up 31 points from 19 games.

