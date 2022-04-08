“We have a special player here with us” – Premier League manager suggests Manchester United and Arsenal-linked star is worth £100 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has hinted it will take around £100 million for the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal to prise Ruben Neves away from Molineaux.

The 25-year-old has starred for Wolves since joining from FC Porto in 2017, helping the side earn promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

He has taken to top-tier English football in fine fashion, becoming one of the league's most admired defensive midfielders.

A host of teams have been linked with moves for the tenacious Portuguese including Manchester United and Arsenal.

But Wolves boss Lage is adamant that he will not be sold for cheap, having seen many other top midfielders fetch a huge sum in recent times.

He told reporters (via GOAL):

"I don't know if it's Man Utd or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us. What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level."

He continued:

“When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract. But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players.”

Football Talk @Football_TaIk



-Bruno Lage about selling Ruben Neves 🗣️"I wanna keep him but few clubs can refuse 100 Million euros. At Benfica, I tried to keep Felix, but €126M appeared." #Wolves -Bruno Lage about selling Ruben Neves 🗣️"I wanna keep him but few clubs can refuse 100 Million euros. At Benfica, I tried to keep Felix, but €126M appeared." #Wolves -Bruno Lage about selling Ruben Neves https://t.co/UNgItY75CS

Will Wolves' valuation of Ruben Neves put Manchester United and Arsenal off?

Neves hsd admirers at Arsenal and Manchester United

The price-tag that Lage has put on him could take Neves is a huge sum for any side looking to sign a midfielder.

But it has become the norm for sides such as Wolves to value their prized assets at a much higher fee than ever before.

West Ham United have similarly done the same with Declan Rice, deeming him a £100million-plus player.

Times have changed with teams outside the top-six willing to drive a hard bargain and midfielders fetching whopping sums.

Deluded Brendan @DeludedBrendan Man United with Harry Maguire:



Goals conceded: 22



Leicester without Harry Maguire:



Goals conceded: 14



We've conceded 8 less goals without him and earnt £80 million in the process.



They'll want me on Dragons Den next. Man United with Harry Maguire:Goals conceded: 22 Leicester without Harry Maguire:Goals conceded: 14We've conceded 8 less goals without him and earnt £80 million in the process.They'll want me on Dragons Den next. https://t.co/P1VAX6niTy

Leicester City dealt superbly with Manchester United's pursuit of Harry Maguire in 2019.

The Foxes negotiated with the Red Devils and didn't let United get away with the England international without forking out a huge £80 million making him the world's most expensive defender.

They had previously rejected an offer of £70 million from the Old Trafford side.

Ben White joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £50 million which for a defender is again quite a sum of many.

Edited by S Chowdhury