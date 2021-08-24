"We have to improve our defensive attitude" - Real Madrid boss furious after Levante draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has lamented his side’s defensive display against Levante in their second La Liga game of the season.

The Whites conceded thrice and dropped two points at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday despite taking the lead early on in the game.

Levante scored thrice in the second half to test Real Madrid’s resolve, but Los Blancos came from behind twice to salvage a point from the game.

The hosts looked dangerous every time they attacked Real Madrid in the second half, and Ancelotti has demanded more from his defense.

"We have to improve our defensive attitude, that is something that depends on everyone. For the second goal we were three against two, that can't happen,” Ancelotti said.

Real Madrid sans Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane might need some time

The Real Madrid back four comprised of Nacho and Eder Militao at the heart of the defense, while new signing David Alaba played on the left. Lucas Vazquez featured on the right, and was replaced by Dani Carvajal in the second half.

Although Militao and Varane played together last season, the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos will affect Real Madrid this season.

The duo forged together a solid partnership for years, and it will take the current crop of defenders some time to perhaps form a similar understanding.

Militao is still young and will have lapses of concentration. Nacho, respectfully, isn’t the same as Varane or Ramos. David Alaba could be shifted to a more central role once Ferland Mendy is fully fit.

Alaba played in a central role for Bayern Munich regularly, and his experience will be crucial.

Real Madrid will hope to bounce back from the draw against Levante when they face Real Betis in their next La Liga fixture.

Betis have drawn both games and are looking for their first win, so Real Madrid will not have it all their way when they travel to the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

