"We don't know exactly how long" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivers worrying verdict on Andy Robertson injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed the extent of the injury defender Andy Robertson suffered on international duty with Scotland.

In his pre-match press conference (via Liverpool Echo) ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton, Klopp did not sound too optimistic.

The German revealed that Robertson would be out for a significant amount of time following his shoulder injury.

"Little bit, I think the decision will go towards surgery. A little chance we can try without it but all experts say surgery will be the best for the long term. That means he's out for a while. We don't know exactly how long."

Andy Robertson injured himself during Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers game against Spain during the international break. He was subbed off just before half-time and returned to Liverpool to be asessed by his club's medical staff.

Further diagnosis revealed the severity of the damage the Scotsman suffered to his shoulder, and Jurgen Klopp now faces a shortage on the left side of defence.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp faces selection troubles

With another injury to deal with, Klopp could have some headaches while rotating the left-back for the upcoming weeks or months in what promises to be a congested schedule.

Robertson has started all eight of the Reds' Premier League games this season and has even chipped in with a goal against Wolves. With no clear estimates on a possible return date, Konstantinos Tsimikas could be the starting left-back for the foreseeable future.

The Greek full-back has made just four appearances for the Reds across competitions this season for a total of 274 minutes. He will now likely see a spike in his game time unless Klopp has plans to tweak his tactics in Andy Robertson's absence.

The Reds host Everton at Anfield in the early kick-off on Saturday (October 21).