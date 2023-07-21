“We know our targets” – Ten Hag says Manchester United ‘will do everything to sign new striker

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently spoke about the club signing a new striker in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are expected to bring in a new attacker in the summer transfer window with Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley at the end of his loan spell.

The Red Devils were previously linked with the likes of Harry Kaneand Victor Osimhen, and more. However, Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a top target for the club in recent times.

Erik ten Hag recently spoke about the team signing a new striker in the summer transfer window as the Dutch manager said in a recent press-conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"We will do everything in our power to get the right man in. We know our targets. We will put the effort in to get things done."

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure last term, the Red Devils lacked a proper leader in attack. Marcus Rashford played that role brilliantly and finished as the team's top scorer.

However, Rashford is not an out-and-out striker. Hence, Manchester United are expected to sign one player in that role in the upcoming season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained why Bruno Fernandes was named the team's new captain

Harry Maguire recently announced that he has been stripped of the team's captaincy after a chat with Erik ten Hag. Bruno Fernandes has since been appointed as the new Manchester United captain.

It's a big step for the club before the start of the 2023-24 season. Erik ten Hag explained the key reasons behind his decision to replace Maguire with Fernandes. Speaking to the media, Ten Hag said (via United's official website):

"A good team is always covering areas as leaders, team players, multi-functional players, specialists, individualists. But you need some leaders in the team, on the pitch, who are guiding the team, who are building the team, who are controlling the quality of the performance."

Ten Hag added:

"And one has to wear the [arm]band and we chose, I chose, Bruno because he is a great inspiration. He is the example. He always wants to be a better football player, working very hard to give his maximum performance. So he is the mirror for many players and he is a good social connector."

Bruno Fernandes is hands down one of Manchester United's best players and has put up astonishing numbers since his move to the Old Trafford club from Sporting CP. His involvement in the first team has been much more than Harry Maguire in recent seasons.