“We all know you’re using this as an excuse”, “stop distracting” – Liverpool fans make special request as Reds announce new contract for Harvey Elliott

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising players at the Merseyside club and has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Elliott joined from Fulham in 2019 and made nine senior team appearances in his debut campaign across all competitions. He was then shipped out on-loan to Championship side Blackburn Rovers the following season, where he scored seven times in 42 appearances.

The England U21 international looked set to become an integral part of Klopp's team last term, but suffered a dislocated ankle against Leeds United. Elliott was kept out for most of the season due to injury, but played a major part in the most recent pre-season fixtures.

Following the announcement, Reds fans seemed irritated by the fact that the club have priortised keeping a player who already had plenty of time on his deal. Instead, they want the club to sign new players, especially in central midfield.

With Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Jordan Henderson in their thirties, supporters feel they need to bring in younger talent into the middle of the park. Here is how the fans reacted to Elliot's contract extension:

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott describes 'rollercoaster' year

Elliott is capable of playing in the front three as well as in central midfield and the club clearly feel he has a big future ahead of him.

The teenager has had a difficult year due to injury, but seems determined to bounce back and forge an excellent career at Anfield. Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com:

"Yeah, it has done, to be fair. It’s been a big rollercoaster for me and my family and even for the club. So much has happened in the years that I have been here. We’ve already won so much and hopefully we can win so much more, so just to know that I am going to be here for a long time again, as I said it’s always a wonderful feeling for myself and my family being Liverpool supporters, so there is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool and to put the shirt on and go out and play for the team and the fans.

"I’m hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I’m just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer."

The Reds began their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Fulham. They will next face Crystal Palace on August 15 at Anfield.

