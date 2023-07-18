Lionel Messi has enjoyed a rapturous welcome to Miami from multiple star names from the world of US sport and entertainment. The Argentine, who has signed with MLS side Inter Miami on a two-and-a-half-year deal, was officially unveiled in front of the club's fans on 16th July at a rain-soaked DRV PNK stadium.

The club released a video on their social media handles which saw a host of big celebrities welcome Messi to the US.

American football legend Tom Brady said:

“Leo, I wanted to say congratulations on the big move to Miami,” said the 45-year-old.

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry also gave his best wishes, saying:

“I just want to say congratulations on the transition. Good luck, I know it’s new beginnings.”

Further, US men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter had this to say:

"I want to welcome you to Miami and the United States."

Popular record producer DJ Khaled also voiced his welcome, saying:

"Messi, we love you, welcome to Miami Dade County 305. Welcome brother, we love you.

Among others, pop legend Gloria Estefan added:

"Messi, welcome to Miami, you'll bring a lot of pride and unity to south Florida."

Other notable names in the video included the Argentine's compatriots, NBA legend Manu Ginobili and former tennis player Juan Martin del Potro.

The 36-year-old is set to be joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets in Florida, in a move that is sure to bring much more recognition to the MLS. The pair will look to reverse Inter Miami's fortunes this season, with the side rock bottom of the Eastern Conference having secured just 18 points from 22 games.

He is expected to make his debut in the Leagues Cup against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Wayne Rooney voices thoughts on Lionel Messi's MLS move

Messi has joined Inter Miami.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney claimed Lionel Messi could have a tough time in the MLS. Speaking to the Times, the 37-year-old said the travel and the intensity could have an effect on his play.

He said:

"Everything is set for him," Rooney said. "He's got all his mates over! [Sergio] Busquets and Jordi Alba have signed for Inter Miami and maybe [Andres] Iniesta will join them. Luis Suarez too. Messi has a coach [Inter Miami manager Tata Martino] he likes and trusts. It's huge, especially with what's going on in Saudi, for the MLS to attract Messi.

"He won't find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it's a tough league. The travelling, the different conditions in different cities, and there's a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch."

Following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine superstar shocked the footballing world by announcing his move to the MLS.

He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Florida side. He was unveiled officially before fans at the DRV PNK Stadium on 16 July.