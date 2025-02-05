Arsenal fans have taken to social media to react to the side's lineup for the second leg of their EFL League Cup semifinal against Newcastle United at St. James' Park. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates, but fans are hopeful that the team can make a comeback in the wake of their 5-1 win over Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged starting XI from their triumph against the Cityzens.

Taking to social media platform X, the Gunners faithful showed their approval of the line-up, with one fan posting:

"We need the city scoreline in this game.. COYG!!!"

Another post read:

"Let's make history please"

Another fan wrote:

"Same scoreline as vs City"

Another post read:

"Let's turn this around. Out here for the team"

A fan added:

"Let’s get this done boys"

Arsenal are unbeaten since they lost their FA Cup clash against Manchester United on penalties in January. The Gunners have not won any silverware since Mikel Arteta led them to the FA Cup in 2020.

"Genetically, he is a powerhouse. He is so well built" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal forward Kai Havertz

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Kai Havertz's physical and mental attributes. The German forward has a vital part of the Gunners' attack since joining the club from Chelsea.

Arteta is a huge fan of Havertz and has backed him throughout his Arsenal tenure. Ahead of the clash against Newcastle, the Spaniard said (via the Daily Cannon):

“Kai has played a lot of football but his robustness and his availability is unbelievable. Genetically, he is a powerhouse. He is so well built. He is a player that anything you ask him, he is happy to do: to run, to be very robust, to make long distances. His body absorbs everything.”

"When you see the professional, how he lives his life, it is immaculate. He does more than any other player there. That is not a coincidence. And he is so intelligent. He knows what is good for him and what is not.”

Kai Havertz has enjoyed a fine campaign for Arsenal this season, having scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across competitions. He will be key to Arteta's hopes of his men securing their passage to the League Cup final against the Magpies.

