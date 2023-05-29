“We need it” – Erik ten Hag addresses Harry Kane rumors at Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has insisted that the club need a goalscorer in their team, amid transfer links to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window as they aim to strengthen their current squad ahead of next season. Ten Hag's side have secured qualification for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League after finishing third in the league table. As such, they will need to add more quality to their squad as they aim to compete in Europe's biggest competition next season.

One area that seems to be a top priority for the Red Devils in the upcoming summer transfer window would be their striking department. Manchester United are currently without a proven out-and-out striker in their squad.

They mutually parted ways with veteran Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo last year after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. They signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January but he scored zero league goals in 17 games for Manchester United.

As such, United were forced to rely on English forward Marcus Rashford to deliver the goals as he scored 30 goals in 55 games across all competitions. Ten Hag has now hinted that the club may need to reduce the goal-scoring burden on Rashford next season, by signing a proven goal-scorer.

The Dutch manager was asked about speculations linking Spurs striker Kane to Old Trafford this summer. He responded by stating that his team needs a goal scorer and wouldn't mind if such a person emerges from the squad or is been brought from outside.

Speaking to Times Sport, he said:

"Kane in the list? What we need besides Marcus Rashford is one extra player with scoring abilities… We need it, whether it’s coming out of our own squad or we have to sign one."

It's left to be seen whether Manchester United will succeed in their attempt to bring Kane to Old Trafford this summer.

How did Manchester United target Harry Kane perform during the 2022-23 football campaign?

The 29-year-old English striker is expected to be one of the most in-demand players in the summer transfer window due to his contract situation at Tottenham. Spurs could sell Kane, whose contract expires in 2024, this summer in a bid to make a huge profit from the player's sale rather than losing him for free next year.

As such a couple of clubs have indicated interest in the prolific goal-scorer with one of them being Premier League side Manchester United.

Kane ended the 2022-23 football campaign with an impressive total of 32 goals in 49 games across all competitions for Tottenham. He scored 30 goals in the Premier League as he finished second behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race.

Kane also became Tottenham's all-time top scorer this season and now has 280 goals in 435 games for the club. He also became England's all-time top scorer with 55 goals, surpassing Wayne Rooney.

