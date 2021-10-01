"We need positive energy, no sulkers" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends his Manchester United squad a message 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he understands Donny van de Beek's frustrations at having to regularly warm the bench.

The United boss, however, stated that he would not tolerate any negative energy that could derail the harmony in his squad.

Donny van de Beek was named among the substitutes in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League. The Netherlands international warmed up on the touchline for a long period but was not brought on, with Edinson Cavani, Fred, Jesse Lingard, and Nemanja Matic all coming on.

Cameras caught the 24-year-old reacting angrily when he realized he was not going to be introduced. Solskjaer has now addressed the issue, saying:

"Alex was coming off as a left-back and Fred did that job well. So I understand the frustration, of course, every player is keen to play, that's got to be built into energy and some determination for when you get on and then show me.

"It's not just Donny, it's all of the players. I've got a squad of internationals and if we're going to be successful together we know we need positive energy, we can't have energy-sappers or sulkers.

"But Donny has never affected his teammates negatively, just so that's said. As soon as I see players affecting the team negatively then that's a different scenario and I'll probably be firmer."

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United in 2020 after starring for boyhood club Ajax for five years. He was in high demand among Europe's elite but chose to join the Mancunians.

Things have, however, not gone to plan for him at Old Trafford and he has made just four Premier League starts since joining the club.

What does the future hold for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United?

Donny van de Beek has not made a Premier League start this season

Donny van de Beek was close to joining Everton on loan during the last transfer window. But Solskjaer vetoed the move at the last moment.

The Manchester United boss claimed the midfielder was integral to his plans this season, but events since then have suggested otherwise.

Van de Beek has played a total of 51 minutes across the UEFA Champions League and Premier League this season and is yet to start in the latter competition.

Six minutes of Premier League football from a possible 540 minutes does not make for good reading for the Netherlands international.

Considering his immense potential, the last thing he would want is to spend his peak years playing on the periphery at Manchester United.

As such, a move away from Old Trafford in January might represent the best course of action for the development of his career.

