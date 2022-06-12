"We are prepared to help bring home another 3 points" - Ruben Neves confident about Portugal's chances despite the absence of 'best player in the world' Cristiano Ronaldo 

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has said that team were prepared to secure three points against Switzerland in an away game despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2016 Euro champions will take on Switzerland in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League group stages on Sunday (June 12).

“It is in line with what I answered in the first question. Obviously, Ronaldo is the best in the world and it's always good to play with him, but we're all prepared to try to get three more points. "



Portugal had earlier registered a 4-0 win over the same opponent last week, thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. As things stand in the League A Group 2, Portugal occupy the top spot with two wins and one draw in the three matches they have played against Spain, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not part of the 23-man squad traveling to Switzerland. Head coach Fernando Santos denied there were any injury issues with Ronaldo, saying it is part of the regular rotation and he is confident of securing a win in the away game. Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro are the other two names missing from the squad.

Quizzed over the absence of Cristiano in the squad, Ruben Neves expressed confidence in winning the game despite the absence of the 'best player in the world'. He said via the Manchester Evening News:

"Obviously, Cristiano is the best player in the world and it's always good to play with him. But I'm sure we're prepared to help bring home another three points."

The Portuguese national team has numerous players leading the attacking pack in Ronaldo's absence. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao, and Andre Silva are amongst the players named in the squad as forwards.

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo could influence Ruben Neves to join Manchester United this summer

Portugal skipper and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo could play a big role in poaching Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer. Ronaldo, as skipper of the national side, could influence Neves in choosing Manchester United after the arrival of Erik ten Hag as the new manager.

The Red Devils have shown active interest in the Portuguese midfielder, who remains on the target lists of Arsenal and Barcelona as well.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ruben Neves made more accurate long balls (197) than any other midfielder in the Premier League last season Ruben Neves made more accurate long balls (197) than any other midfielder in the Premier League last season 👀 Ruben Neves made more accurate long balls (197) than any other midfielder in the Premier League last season https://t.co/kf9bNW504h

The 25-year-old midfielder played for Portuguese club FC Porto before joining Premier League club Wolverhampton Wolves in 2017. Neves has scored 24 goals and assisted 12 in the 212 games he has played for the Wolves so far.

The Premier League club have put a price tag of £82 million for clubs showing interest in the midfielder. Ahead of the new season, Erik ten Hag's priority is to bolster the midfield which lacked the creativity the forwards needed last season.

Frenkie de Jong is another name the Red Devils are interested in ahead of the summer transfer window. However, nothing concrete has yet come out of the negotiations going on after Barcelona rejected the initial bid by Manchester United, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

