"We push each other in games" - Arsenal star claims 'fantastic' teammate has helped him become a better player

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has recently made headlines after getting and England call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers, and he was quick to attribute part of his development to a friendly, yet competitive, rivalry with Gabriel Jesus.

Nketiah has already notched up two goals in four Premier League appearances this season and acknowledges that his partnership with Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental in his progress. During a press conference, he revealed that their competition is healthy and a source of motivation.

He said via HITC:

"I think Gab is a fantastic player. It's nice to be competing with someone of that standard. It's only going to do good things for myself and him. We both know that we both want to do the same thing, which is to help the team, contribute, and score goals."

Their rivalry extends beyond matches and into the training ground, where they push each other to improve their skills and performance.

He added:

“I think, naturally, we push each other in training. We push each other in games. We are competing. It’s a healthy and friendly competition. We know, sometimes we are going to play together, sometimes I might play and sometimes he might play. But we have that good relationship that we always support each other. We want the same thing, which is to help Arsenal, so I am sure it will be a great season for the both of us.”

As Arsenal fans eagerly anticipate the return of both forwards after the international break, manager Mikel Arteta faces a delightful dilemma in selecting his starting striker.

Nketiah's finishing skills stand out, but Jesus brings a unique ability to enhance the team's overall cohesion with his link-up play and ability to create space for teammates. With the two talented forwards pushing each other to greater heights, Arsenal fans can certainly look forward to an exciting season ahead.

Arsenal set €4M-€5M price tag for Nicolas Pepe as Trabzonspor negotiations advance - Reports

Arsenal has reportedly set a price tag ranging from €4 million to €5 million for Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, as advanced negotiations with Turkish club Trabzonspor continue.

Pepe, who has featured in 112 games for the Gunners and contributed 27 goals and 21 assists, is attracting interest from abroad as both clubs look to reach an agreement.

The 28-year-old's potential move could mark a new chapter in his career, with Trabzonspor eager to secure his services and Pepe seeking a fresh start and showcase his talents in a different league.