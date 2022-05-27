"We have more quality now" - Sadio Mane fires Liverpool warning to Real Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Sadio Mane has spoken of the "special moment" he and his Liverpool team-mates will feel when they step out for the Champions League final on Saturday night.

The Reds meet 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France looking to avenge a defeat from Kyiv in 2018 when Los Blancos won 3-1 on a controversial evening.

Liverpool were forced to do without 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah for most of the game that night after he was wrestled to the ground by Sergio Ramos to cause a shoulder injury. Loris Karius was also guilty of two huge goalkeeping errors either side of a Gareth Bale wonder-goal four years ago.

Mane made it 1-1 on the night but insists no-one is looking for revenge from that game and instead reflected on some more positive emotions ahead of the biggest fixture in club football this weekend.

The Liverpool forward told Sportskeeda:

"I think it's a special moment for me, for sure, and for all the other boys because the Champions League is the biggest [club] trophy that anyone ever plays for and we have another chance to play for that."

"It's great. And for sure in between the other two finals, we have more quality now. We know how to manage the game, so maybe that will help us Saturday to make sure that we are here for it."

Madrid's path to the final has been pockmarked with stunning turnarounds and shock comebacks. They have beaten Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach the showpiece event, while Liverpool's passage has seen them ease past Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal.

Mane is aware of Carlo Ancelotti's side and their ability to forge unlikley fightbacks and says that while Liverpool shouldn't be fearful, they need to be wary of Los Blancos' never-say-die attitude and mental strength.

Mane added:

"I think for sure it's not the Real Madrid plan [to need comebacks all the time]. Real Madrid's plan is to win the game from the first minute until the last and that was not the case. They got themselves back on the scoresheet but I don't think it is something that they plan.

"For sure, though, Real Madrid is one of the very best teams in the world with great players. Like I said now, we're not focused on them, we're more focused on ourselves and we are confident. For sure we are going to do everything possible to win the game.

“We are fully prepared for it if it happens but we would love to win it in 90 minutes. Of course, there is a long story with Sadio and penalties but I will never give up I will score the decisive penalty again.

“I think it is not about any revenge for myself. It is not even in my mind to take revenge to be honest. It is like any difficult game we are going to face on Saturday and for sure we will do everything possible to win this game because for us, it is the most important game of the season."

"He can get back his form for sure" - Mane trusts Liverpool teammate Firmino to bouce back from injuries

Mane is likely to start over Roberto Firmino up top as he continues to shine in a No.9 role he adopted following the signing of Luis Diaz at the end of January and the Senegal star insists there is no frustration from the Brazilian over losing his place.

Mane concluded:

“We are all Liverpool players and we are unlucky with Bobby, who has many injuries [this season]. But we all know Bobby's qualities. Bobby is Bobby, the best number nine I've played with. He can get back his form for sure."

