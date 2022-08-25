“We’re concentrating on the league anyway” – Former One Direction singer hilariously reacts to Liverpool Carabao Cup draw

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan has reacted to Liverpool drawing Derby County in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Defending champions Liverpool will face Derby in the third round of the contest. Horan happens to be a massive fan of the League One club and hilariously reacted to Derby drawing one of the toughest opponents in the tournament, writing:

"We’re Concentrating on the league anyway 😂".

Derby County are currently in the eighth spot in England's third division. They won their last game against West Bromwich Albion by a margin of 1-0.

However, it is understandable that there is a huge gap in the level that Liverpool operate in compared to Derby. The Reds have some of the best players in the world at their disposal at the moment.

That said, domestic English cups like the FA cup and the Carabao Cup never fail to produce surprising outcomes. One might remember the time when Derby eliminated Manchester United from the third round of the EFL Cup during the 2018-19 season.

A result of the same kind in this match would shock the fans for sure and make Horan a happy follower.

Diogo Jota says he never thought of playing for Liverpool

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Liverpool have many world-class forwards in their ranks at the moment. One player who has stood out in recent seasons is none other than Portugal's Diogo Jota.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has scored 34 goals and provided nine assists in his 85 games for the club.

Jota's initiation into the game was humble. In a chat with Sky Sports (Via 90min), here's what the 25-year-old player said:

"In Portugal, things are different to England," Jota explained. "I was playing for a small club and we had to pay monthly to be able to play. It was only when I was transferred to Pacos that I started to receive some money."

Jota further added that despite being a good player, he was never one of the best players on his team:

"This hunger has been with me ever since I can remember. In my youth, growing up, I never played for the big teams. I had a few team-mates who went to Porto or Benfica. I had trials there but I never stayed. I was one of the better ones but never the best."

When the Reds came calling, the player took the opportunity with open arms:

"From the moment that I had that opportunity, I never dropped it again. I think when we are young we always believe. But I probably did not believe that I could reach Liverpool. I just took it day by day."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury