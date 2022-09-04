"We're not going to kill him, don't worry" - Ancelotti says Real Madrid superstar will be rotated from time to time this season 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that striker Karim Benzema will be rested at times this season with teams facing a jam-packed schedule.

The Frenchman played the entire 90 minutes in their 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, September 3.

Benzema, 34, had an exceptional 2021-22 campaign as he helped Los Blancos to the Champions League trophy and the La Liga title. He scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

With a match coming almost every three days from now until the FIFA World Cup break in November, it is expected that Benzema will get more rest this season. However, he has played the entire 90 minutes of all four matches so far this season.

When asked about the Frenchman's fitness and whether he'll be rotated, Ancelotti said (via Le10Sport):

"We're not going to kill him, don't worry. We play every three days from today (Saturday), so it's possible that he needs to rest on a game from time to time. But so far he has played every week, and I feel very good physically. He wasn't very fine in his last moves today, but it wasn't for a physical reason."

Benzema has scored three goals and provided one assist in four La Liga matches so far this season.

Real Madrid only have Mariano Diaz as the other striking option but he clearly isn't favored by Ancelotti. Diaz played just 11 matches last season and is yet to feature this season.

Eden Hazard played as a false nine in pre-season and could be a striking option for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid maintain 100% record this season

In this campaign, the La Liga champions have picked up from where they left off last season.

They beat Real Betis 2-1 in their first home game of the season.

Vinicius Jr. gave them the lead after he got on the end of a lovely David Alaba long ball and lobbed Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

The visitors found their equalizer through a neat finish by former Real Madrid player Sergio Canales.

The Merengues pushed for a winner and had many great chances but failed to score. However, Rodrygo Goes stepped up in the 65th minute to finish from close range from a Federico Valverde cross.

Real Madrid currently sit at the top of the La Liga table with a perfect record, two points above rivals Barcelona.

