"We’re the team that causes them the most damage, and vice versa" - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal makes claim about Real Madrid

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has claimed that his team and archrivals Real Madrid do the most damage to each other. Yamal has faced Los Blancos five times in his career so far and won twice, both wins coming this season.

Lamine Yamal delivered exceptional performances against Los Merengues in both El Clasicos this season, scoring once in each game. In October, Barcelona won 4-0 against their arch-rivals when Yamal performed the iconic 'calma' celebration after scoring his first goal against them.

He scored once again in the Catalans' 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final in January, which marked his first official trophy with his boyhood side.

In an interview with SPORT, Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts on facing Los Blancos and said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Matches against Real Madrid are always very exciting. We’re the team that causes them the most damage, and vice versa, because they’re a great team."

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is an age-old rivalry that dates back to the early 1900s. The feud ignited further between 2009 and 2018, when two of the greatest legends of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, played for Barca and Madrid, respectively.

The next LaLiga El Clasico fixture is scheduled on May 11. However, the two teams can face each other more times in tournaments like the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal provides response when asked if he would ever join Real Madrid

Yamal - Source: Getty

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo last month, Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal was asked if he would ever join their archrivals Real Madrid. The 17-year-old did not hesitate to prove his allegiance to the Blaugrana shirt and said (via Forbes):

"Impossible. Madrid, no."

However, changing allegiances from Barcelona to Real Madrid is not unheard of for players. Portuguese legend Luis Figo notably left the Catalan side to sign for Los Blancos back in 2000, leading to a major backlash from fans. Other players to have represented both clubs at various points in their careers include Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Enrique, and Samuel Eto'o.

At 17, Yamal has created history for Barcelona and has often been compared to former Blaugrana legends such as Lionel Messi. The Spaniard rose through the ranks of Barca's youth academy, La Masia, and made his senior team debut in a LaLiga clash in April 2023.

In 89 outings for La Blaugrana, Yamal has contributed 20 goals and 24 assists across competitions. He also won the coveted Golden Boy award and the Kopa Trophy last year. The La Masia graduate was key to Spain's victory in the 2024 Euros, establishing him one of the most promising young players in the world today.

