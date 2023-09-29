"We're trying to help him as much as possible" – Arsenal star offered strong support by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that summer signing Kai Havertz is being offered a lot of support to help him find good form.

The Gunners, who finished as the 2022-23 Premier League runners-up, signed the German midfielder in a potential £65 million deal from Chelsea earlier this summer. They handed a five-year contract to the left-footed star, who has failed to live up to expectations so far.

Since securing a permanent switch to the north London outfit, Havertz has started seven of his nine appearances across competitions. However, he is yet to register a goal involvement in 634 minutes of action.

During a pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the German's poor start to life at Arsenal. He responded (h/t football.london):

"We're trying to help him as much as possible, give him confidence and minutes to exploit his talent. There are so many parts of his game that he's doing exceptionally well and others that need to keep improving. He needs to glide into the time. We are with him. We try to give him as much as support as possible."

Havertz, who rose through Bayer Leverkusen's youth ranks, is expected to start in Arsenal's league visit to Bournemouth on Saturday (September 30). He could form a midfield trio alongside Jorginho and Martin Odegaard with Declan Rice regarded an injury doubt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told to choose academy product over Kai Havertz

Earlier this week, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta handed Emile Smith Rowe his first start in 499 days in his team's 1-0 EFL Cup win over Brentford. He also suggested that the 23-year-old midfielder has to prove himself at the top level after an injury-hit 2022-23 season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent jumped to the Gunners academy graduate's defence. He elaborated:

"I love Arteta as a manager, but back in the 2021/22 season, I think it was when his job was on the line. He was struggling a bit and who were the two that carried him through? [Bukayo] Saka and Smith Rowe, he got 10 league goals that season. Then the following season he had injuries and he's been injury-hit ever since."

Claiming that Smith Rowe should start over Kai Havertz, Bent added:

"But the fact to say, to see if Smith Rowe can play at this level, that's just crazy. I think if you're asking me who I would rather play right now, Havertz or Smith Rowe, Smith Rowe every day of the week."

Smith Rowe, who is adept at featuring both in central midfield and on the left flank, shot to fame due to his fine exploits for Arsenal in the 2021-22 season. He scored 11 goals and contributed two assists in 2176 minutes, spread across 37 matches across competitions.