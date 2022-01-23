“We score when we want” - Dimitar Berbatov reacts to Manchester United’s ‘Fergie Time’ winner against West Ham

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov was in celebratory mood following Marcus Rashford's last-gasp injury-time winner against West Ham.

The England international stepped off the bench to hand the Red Devils all three points in a cagey encounter at Old Trafford.

Berbatov took to social media to post a video of himself celebrating Manchester United's win and singing along to a song that has since entered folklore.

“We score when we want, we score when we want, we have Fergie time we score when we want.''

The chant made reference to Manchester United's tendency to score winning goals in injury time.

Sir Alex Ferguson famously used to point at his watch in the dying embers of matches and this almost had a psychological effect on his players and opposition.

The Red Devils salvaged so many improbable situations in 'Fergie time.' The most famous of these was when they scored two late goals to defeat Bayern Munich in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

Berbatov spent four seasons under Ferguson's tutelage at Manchester United, having joined the Old Trafford outfit from Tottenham in 2008.

He went on to make 149 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring 56 goals. He also helped the club win five trophies, including two Premier League titles, and won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2011.

Manchester United's victory over West Ham puts them back in the hunt for a top four finish

United climbed to fourth place with their win on Saturday

Manchester United's inconsistent start to the season ruled them out of the title race early on and led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Things hardly improved under Ralf Ragnick, with the result being that the Mancunians found themselves playing catch-up to the top four at the mid-way stage.

Consecutive victories over Brentford and West Ham have, however, put the club back on track.

They came into the game against West Ham trailing the Hammers by two points and a defeat would have been detrimental to their top four hopes.

However, Marcus Rashford's injury-time winner saw United leapfrog West Ham by a point with a game in hand. Third-placed Chelsea are also within touching distance, although the chasing pack including Arsenal and Tottenham can also catch-up to Ralf Ragnick's side if they win their games in hand.

