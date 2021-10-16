"We see him as an important player" - Solskjaer hopes to get Manchester United star's contract situation sorted

Manchester United are currently in talks with Jesse Lingard as they look to tie the attacking midfielder to a new contract at Old Trafford. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has commented on the player's situation, hoping his contract gets sorted as soon as possible.

He remarked:

"Jesse has had a good start to the season, of course. He’s come on and scored a few goals for us, that’s been very important for us. He knows what we want, we want to prolong his contract, we see him as an important player for us."

"It’s obviously up to him to get more playing time, it may be up to me giving him more playing time because he deserves to but every time I pick a team, I have to leave some players out. Hopefully we can get a deal sorted for Jesse because we really rate him, he's a top player and a top person who's good to have around the club," added the Manchester United boss.

Jesse Lingard is already in the final year of his contract with Manchester United, meaning he could become a free agent next summer. The club are determined to keep the Englishman at Old Trafford and both parties are reportedly close to reaching an agreement over his extension.

Rumors have it that the Red Devils have tabled a three-year offer before Lingard, which will see him pocket £130,000 per week. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks.

How Jesse Lingard and Manchester United have fared this season

Jesse Lingard has had a promising start to the 2021-22 season. The attacking midfielder has made six appearances for Manchester United across all competitions so far, recording two goals and one assist to his name.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have claimed 14 points in their first seven games in the Premier League and currently sit fourth on the table. They've kept their Champions League hopes alive following their 2-1 triumph over Villareal last time out.

However, Manchester United have experienced a premature elimination from the EFL Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to West Ham recently. Up next, they'll travel to Leicester City this afternoon for their eighth Premier League match of the season.

