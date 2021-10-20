"We have to show what we're made of" -Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo issues rallying cry ahead of Atalanta clash

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to rally his team-mates ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday. Ronaldo urged the Manchester United players to "show what we are made of" and "prove ourselves to the world."

Manchester United have suffered from a drastic slump in form that has seen them win just two of their last seven games in all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Saturday, their second loss in their last three league games. The result left the 20-time champions sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

As such, Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to lift the morale of the squad. The Portuguese believes the Champions League can be a platform for Manchester United to bounce back.

'Our time is coming. We have to show what we are made of and the Champions League is the perfect competition to prove ourselves to the world. No excuses! Let's go!," said Ronaldo on Instagram.

The Portuguese striker scored five goals in his first five appearances for Manchester United since arriving from Juventus this summer. Ronaldo, however, has struggled in recent weeks, failing to find the net in three successive league games.

Manchester United will need Cristiano Ronaldo to get more involved on the pitch in the upcoming games

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of being too pedestrian in Manchester United's defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester City, and their draw with Everton in the Premier League. Ronaldo, who is often deployed as a No. 9 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has not contributed enough off the ball.

Manchester United like to press up the field and Ronaldo's lack of defensive contributions has hindered Solskjaer's gameplan. As such, Manchester United will hope the former Real Madrid forward can find his spark once again and lead them to a victory against Atalanta.

