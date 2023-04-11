"We all still believe in it" – Cody Gakpo backs Liverpool to finish the season strong and secure European football for next season

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has backed his club to finish in an European spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table this campaign.

The Reds are currently undergoing their worst season under Jurgen Klopp, sitting in an unexpected eighth spot in the Premier League standings. With just 44 points from 29 games, they are 12 points and nine points off a UEFA Champions League and a UEFA Europa League spot, respectively.

Despite being just two wins away from quadruple glory last campaign, the Anfield outfit have been a shadow of themselves of late. They are on a five-match winless streak across all competitions, registering a vital 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal on April 9.

Liverpool FC @LFC A pulsating @PremierLeague encounter at Anfield, as Bobby Firmino’s late header earned the Reds a point A pulsating @PremierLeague encounter at Anfield, as Bobby Firmino’s late header earned the Reds a point ✊ https://t.co/3yTtaw4B2u

During an interview with Vivaplay, Gakpo was asked about Liverpool's goals after their comeback against Mikel Arteta's outfit. He responded:

"It was a step in the right direction. Now it's up to us to continue this. We have to keep up the same intensity and make sure we get even more points. We have to play every game like the second half against Arsenal. We can't start anything with faith. Certainly, I believe in it. We all still believe in it and that is our goal."

Gakpo, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37 million this January, has scored four goals in 12 appearances for the Reds so far.

Liverpool are next set to lock horns with relegation-threatened Leeds United in their Premier League away encounter on Monday (April 17).

Gary Neville sets off on passionate rant on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United great Gary Neville pointed out Trent Alexander-Arnold's deficiencies following Liverpool's recent draw against Arsenal. He said:

"He was absolutely sensational going forward. I don't know what to say about him anymore because his defensive play is that bad. Some of the positions he takes up against [Gabriel] Martinelli to defend a straight pass is cschoolboy defending. I don't understand it at all."

Stating that Alexander-Arnold isn't fit to play in midfield, Neville added:

"But some of his attacking play, his deliveries and his courage to get on the ball despite those mistakes has got to be admired. I admire him enormously.

"Trent would drift into midfield given the freedom being at right-back gives him, but if he was actually to play in midfield away from home in the Premier League and he was getting the ball popped into him on a regular basis. Well, that's a different ball game."

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has been in poor form in the ongoing 2022-23 season, registering three goals and four assists in 38 matches so far.

