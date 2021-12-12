Jorge Sampaoli Deserves More Credit Than He Gets 

Olympique Marseille and Jorge Sampaoli seem to be a match made in heaven.

At this point last year, Olympique Marseille were in freefall. Marseille had lost all their Champions League outings until that point and only managed a solitary point from their early December fixtures. Their performance only went downhill before it led to the sacking of then-boss Andre Villas-Boas.

Jorge Sampaoli arrived at the club mid-season amidst mass unrest amongst fans. It included an incident of fans storming the club's training ground. Sampaoli's arrival was a massive testament to the man's character taking over the club in such a volatile situation. The news came after top coaches in Europe - Maurizio Sarri and Rafael Benitez - declined to come.

Sampaoli's first task was to bring calmness to the club and he did just that. Marseille saw a steady improvement in results as they finished fifth that season. More than just that, Marseille also played some positive football which was lacking under their previous managerial tenure.

Sampaoli's transfer moves and squad development

One of Sampaoli's major objectives was to replace Marseille's star-striker Florian Thauvin in the summer. Thauvin was instrumental in Marseille's recent success in the Europa League and domestic campaigns.

Sampaoli managed to land AS Roma forward Cengiz Ünder on a loan deal - a decision that proved to be a master move following Marseille's recent run. Ünder has contributed to three one-nil wins for Marseille so far across competitions.

Sampaoli was responsible for overseeing some of Marseille's shrewdest recruitment in recent times. Balerdi, who arrived at the club as a loanee from Borussia Dortmund last summer, was roped in on a permanent deal.

The club also managed to purchase the services of Flamingo midfielder Gerson to replace Morgan Sanson, who left last term. Apart from that, Luan Perez came in as a replacement for left-back Jordan Amavi.

These signings not only bolstered Marseille's squad but also underlined Sampaoli's trust in youth and finesse. Interestingly, all these recruits are under twenty-five years in age.

His early assessment of the squad last term and Marseille's transfer business this summer put them in a prime position to challenge for the title.

Marseille began the season on stunning form, registering five wins from their opening five fixtures. This included victories against AS Monaco and FC Bordeaux. Even in the Europa League, Marseille managed to stay unbeaten despite being drawn into a tough group along with Lokomotiv Moscow, Lazio, and Galatasaray.

Change in Marseille's formation and style

Sampaoli's change of information to a traditional 4-1-4-1 has brought a lot of solidity at the back. Under Villas-Boas' second season in charge, Marseille conceded an average of 1.5 goals per game before his sacking, something that remains a distant memory now.

The deployment of Boubacar Kamara as a holding midfielder has cajoled the back four into a well-knit unit. The innovative idea of a diamond midfield with Gerson and Guendouzi higher up the field has allowed Marseille to play possession-based football.

It was a major shift in Marseille's style of play that Marseille fans have missed since the reign of Didier Deschamps.

Sampaoli - A man for the future

Marseille sit third in the Ligue 1 table, two behind Rennes with a game in hand. A win will put them within ten points of leaders PSG. Marseille were unfortunate to drop into the Europa Conference League despite losing just one out of their six outings in Europe.

Sampaoli nonetheless deserves enormous credit for rescuing the sinking ship and putting them back on track for Champions League football. In terms of the overall development of the squad and promotion of young prospects, Sampaoli is second to none.

This season offers Marseille a prime opportunity to go all the way to make his vision the frontier of the club's long-running ambitions.

