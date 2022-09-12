"We should be top, not Arsenal" - Erik ten Hag reportedly made defiant claim to Manchester United squad after 3-1 Premier League win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was proud of his team's performance after the Red Devils defeated Arsenal in the Premier League on September 4.

Arsenal came into the contest with a hundred percent record in the Premier League. They had won all five of their games before coming to Old Trafford. However, United stopped that run and handed Mikel Arteta's men a 3-1 defeat.

It had looked like the Gunners might be on their way to snatching a win when Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net in the first half. However, the Brazilian's effort was ruled out by VAR due to a foul in the build-up.

Antony scored on his debut for United to give the home side the lead. Bukayo Saka equalized for the visitors in the 60th minute.

However, two quickfire goals from Marcus Rashford secured a stunning 3-1 win for United.

Ten Hag was really happy with the team's performance as he told his players that United should be at the top of the league table, not Arsenal. A source close to the Dutchman told The Sun:

"Ten Hag told them, ‘This is the real United. We should be top, not Arsenal. It is felt their only title threat is City and if they slip up, then they believe they can capitalise."

Erik ten Hag is also really happy with Marcus Rashford's current form. The Dutch tactician backs the No.10 to score 20 league goals this season.

The source added:

"The manager wants Marcus to be United’s No 1 striker and lead the line up front. He believes Marcus has the ability to become one of the world’s best and wants him to express himself in matches. He is always telling him to use his pace and skills when he gets a chance. He told Marcus he will easily score 20 this season."

Manchester United star Antony reveals his experience with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Antony

Antony joined Manchester United during the 2022 summer transfer window for a humongous fee of £85.5 million.

The former Ajax player is now not only playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world, but is also playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest player ever to grace the sport.

While speaking about what sort of impact the Portuguese legend has made on him, here's what the flashy winger said on Manchester United's official website:

"Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it."

