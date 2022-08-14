“We tried to be as aggressive as possible” – Mathias Jensen reveals Manchester United player Brentford targeted during 4-0 win 

Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen has explained how his team targeted Manchester United's Christian Eriksen during their stunning 4-0 victory.

The Bees humilated Erik ten Hag's side with four unanswered strikes that included goalkeeping errors, failure to clear set-pieces, and giving the ball away in poor areas.

Eriksen, who left the Brentford Community Stadium to join the Red Devils over the summer, gave the ball away for the hosts' second goal. The 30-year-old playmaker endured a torrid return to west London as he consistently gave the ball away following relentless pressing.

Eriksen loses the ball under pressure on the edge of the area and Jensen pounces to put the ball past De Gea.



Following the emphatic victory, goalscorer Jensen told Sky Sports (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"They couldn’t cope with our pressure, our long balls, picking up the second balls. I think we did everything excellent and we could see they were struggling. It was me or either Josh Dasilva, we had to put the pressure on their six, especially if it was Christian Eriksen playing because we know he wants to dictate the game.

“So we tried to be as aggressive as possible because we know they want to play. If you can get at them you have a big chance."

Eriksen was instrumental in the Bees staying in the Premier League last term following his signing in January. The Denmark international joined the Red Devils in the summer on a free transfer, but has suffered a poor start so far.

Thomas Frank admits his Brentford team targeted new Manchester United player

Lisandro Martinez signed for big money in the summer from Ajax, but has endured a nightmare start to life in English football.

The 24-year-old was hooked by Erik ten Hag at half-time after he was well beaten in the air for the third goal, with many questioning why Manchester United have signed a 5' 9" centre-back.

Following the clash, Bees boss Frank was asked by Sky Sports if his team deliberately targeted the diminutive Argentine international, to which he replied:

"We knew we'd more likely either win it or the second ball around it. Of course we looked at what Brighton did well against them, and Brighton are also like us in the way they want to play.

"Normally Brighton always build from the goalkeeper, but they went long every single time so of course we looked at that. We knew we had that weapon so that's why we did it."

