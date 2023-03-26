"We've found Georgina Rodríguez's double" - Spanish TV show host makes incredible claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is known for her beauty and elegance. A former Gucci shop assistant in Madrid when she met the superstar, Rodriguez has grown in leaps and bounds. However, a shocking revelation on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero left viewers stunned as they learned that she had a doppelganger.

During a broadcast of the show "Más Vale Tarde," producers revealed that they had their very own Rodriguez in their newsroom: a journalist named Carmen Gill.

As the image of the staffer who bore an uncanny resemblance to Rodriguez flashed on the screen beside Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, the audience was left stunned.

Host Maria Lamela confirmed their thoughts, explaining (via The Sun):

"We have made a very important discovery. Well, we have found Georgina Rodríguez's double, but we haven't even had to leave the newsroom because she is a colleague of ours."

"Her name is Carmen Gil, she is a partner of Más Vale Tarde, and not only have we forced her to dress the same as Georgina last night, to put on makeup the same as Georgina last night."

This revelation has caused quite a stir among fans of Ronaldo's girlfriend and other football enthusiasts alike.

Georgina Rodriguez reveals renovation ideas for Madrid home she shares with Cristiano Ronaldo

The recent buzz is all about Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's latest endeavor - the refurbishment of their Madrid home. This was revealed in the model's recently released Netflix docu-series.

The couple has a beautiful family and Georgina is a dedicated mother who wants the best for her children. That's precisely why she felt the need to renovate their home.

According to the stunning model (via Marca), the previous setup wasn't conducive to their family life, and changes had to be made:

"I decided to renovate the family home because it wasn't at all suited to the kind of family we are and it wasn't made for us. I think that every house is personal and the house was not made for the large family that we are."

While most people would leave the bathroom renovation to the experts, Georgina had specific demands for her bathroom, saying:

"In my bathroom, I do want a bidet."

