"We’ve pulled our pants down" - Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United's 'absolutely criminal' handling of player contracts 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed his former club for their poor handling of player contracts.

Manchester United are currently going through uncertain times as they are yet to announce their new manager who will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

And on top of that, the futures of several top players' contracts are up in the air and Ferdinand believes that makes the situation worse.

Citing the example of Paul Pogba, the former England defender has insisted that his former club should not be allowing their players to run down their deals.

The World Cup winner with France was signed by the Red Devils for a then world record £89 million in 2016 and looks destined to leave in the summer on a free transfer.

The 43-year-old has stated that it would be 'absolutely criminal' to lose Pogba on a free transfer following the club's huge outlay for his services.

"That’s because business has been done poorly I think at the club," the former England defender said on his YouTube channel.

‘I don’t think we should be allowed players to get down to this stage of their contracts, I don’t think it should happen.

"If someone like Marcus, like Pogba, you want to keep these players if they’re playing well, if you have the desire to keep them get it done and dusted."

"Economically, to let someone leave you’ve spent £80m-£90m, come in and leave plus wages, leave on a free transfer is absolutely criminal."

"Twice. It’s like we’ve pulled our pants down twice. Unbelievable."

Manchester United need to make wiser decisions if they have to reclaim their place in English football

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have been on a consistent downward spiral despite their lavish spending.

They have only themselves to blame for their poor decisions in the transfer market as well as in contract negotiations.

The Red Devils have a massive wage bill and a poor wage structure that shows that they are not a well-run club like Manchester City or Liverpool.

Apart from choosing their new manager carefully, they must also rectify their other mistakes and install a healthy wage structure at Old Trafford.

With right-decision making, a good manager and some big changes in the dressing room, Manchester United can definitely get themselves back in title contention.

