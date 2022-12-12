“We want to step up again” – Jurgen Klopp lifts lid on what he has been doing to try and get Liverpool back to their best

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has been studying his team’s performances from the 2021-22 season to help them get back to their best.

The Merseysiders have endured a difficult the English Premier League. The 19-time English champions have only picked up 22 points from 14 games this season and find themselves in sixth place in the standings. They are currently 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The Reds are currently participating in a friendly tournament (Dubai Super Cup) in Dubai to be in top shape when football resumes after the FIFA World Cup break. Speaking to Liverpool’s website, the German has revealed that he has been combing through last-seaon’s footage to see their pressing, admitting that they’ve been disappointing in that area this term.

“We prepared a lot of meetings for that camp. We were looking for top pressing situations,” Klopp said.

“We decided in the end to go to last season, to take pictures from last season that shows something. So there is something really where we want to step up again and that’s what I want to see in these games.”

Klopp concluded by saying:

“Of course, training sessions it was brilliant so far. Really the intensity was good, focus good, level really good but, of course, we do all these kind of things to put it on the real pitch and that’s the first opportunity for us today but it’s important.”

Liverpool were handed a bitter 3-1 defeat in their Dubai Super Cup opener against Lyon on Sunday, 11 December. They also lost 5-3 on penalties, losing out on the bonus point on offer. The Merseyside outfit will next face AC Milan on Friday, 16 December.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz endures setback in training

Liverpool’s Colombian forward Luis Diaz has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery from a knee injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. Klopp has expressed his disappointment over Diaz’s recovery and does not yet know when he will be able to return to action.

Klopp told the club's website:

“Yeah, he was not in the best possible place. It's clear it's a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well. It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. [He] didn't feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, 'OK, come on, let's have a look.'”

“Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that's it now.”

Diaz has not featured for Liverpool since their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on 9 October. He has featured in 12 games for the Reds this term, scoring four times and claiming three assists.

