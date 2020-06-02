'We will be able to focus better on the remaining games,' says Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen as LaLiga return looms

Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen reveals that Barcelona are excited for the LaLiga Santander return on June 8 as they look to seal the title. The Blaugrana sit at the top of the Spanish top-flight table with a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid. The German said that although the break wasn't ideal, it helped them recharge themselves as they gear up for a packed fixture list.

Upon the players' return to Catalunya in May, Barcelona had no positive Coronavirus results and were given the green light to begin light training. As LaLiga's return date was confirmed and initial stages of training were organised well, the first-team squad resumed full training.

'Break helped us recharge our batteries' says Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen believes that Barcelona can win the league

Speaking to the podcast 'kicker meets DAZN', Ter Stegen began by expressing how the break has helped Barcelona. He said,

"The break was not the ideal situation, but having been able to recharge the batteries can only help us. We have rarely been at such a good physical level. Mentally we will be much more focused on the games that remain."

The German goalkeeper also spoke about their ambition in LaLiga as well as the UEFA Champions League. Ter Stegen continued,

"We really want to return. In the league we are in a good position, but Real Madrid will not give us anything. In the Champions League we have chances to qualify for the next round and we want to take advantage of them."

12 - Marc-Andre ter Stegen has saved 12 of the 13 shots on target he has faced in Champions League this season (92.3%). Colossus. pic.twitter.com/pnnZBHksl2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 23, 2019

Set to return on June 8, LaLiga has confirmed as expected that games will be played behind closed doors due to fears over COVID-19. The league is set to follow the Bundesliga's model as the German top-flight have already resumed competitive fixtures.

Advertisement

Having already played one game in an empty stadium, Ter Stegen and Barcelona already have an idea of what it's going to be like moving forward. However, the German admits that it would be difficult and that fans are an integral component of the sport. The Barcelona keeper remarked,

"We already experienced that against Las Palmas at the Camp Nou. It's something completely different. We like the support of the public, because it is what makes football so great. Playing without our people isn't so attractive, but the ball will still roll."

Ter Stegen moved to Barcelona from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2014 for a fee of €12m. He has been a content fixture in their starting XI and helped Barcelona seal their iconic treble in 2015. Since his move, he has risen to become one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

The goalkeeper spoke highly of teammate and captain Lionel Messi

The German believes that current Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world and can make a difference in every game. Speaking on his prolific Argentine teammate, Ter Stegen commented,

"He is a great footballer who can make a difference in every game. He is a legend of the sport. I am sure that opponents haven't forgotten him and I don't think they are very happy to have to face him again."

Barcelona are set to restart their LaLiga season against Real Mallorca on June 14.