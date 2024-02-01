"We will not be there", "TV off then" - Fans react as Lionel Messi out of Inter Miami first XI for friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressed their frustration after Lionel Messi was not included in Inter Miami's starting XI for the clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Fans were buzzed about the showdown between the Saudi Pro League club and MLS outfit in the Riyadh Season Cup. They wanted to see another battle between the legendary rivals, Ronaldo and Messi.

However, Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro confirmed ahead of the game that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to fully recover from his calf injury. As a result, the Portuguese superstar is not in Al-Nassr's squad for the friendly fixture.

Messi, meanwhile, felt discomfort during Inter Miami's clash 3-4 defeat against Al-Hilal on Monday, January 29, and has been left out of the starting XI as a precautionary measure.

Given the absence of the two GOAT contenders from the highly anticipated clash, fans expressed their frustration on social media. One fan wrote:

"We will not be there then."

Another fan added:

"Tv off then."

Drake Callender starts in goal for Tata Martino's team. Julian Gressel, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, and Jordi Alba are the five defenders. David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, and Gregore constitute the three-man midfield.

Luis Suarez and Leonardo Campana lead the attack for Inter Miami in Messi's absence. Here are some of the best reactions on social media after Inter Miami's line-up was released:

Al-Hilal star's special request to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami clash

The battle of the GOATs will, hence, not take place, much to the disappointment of the fans. Even fellow professional footballers are saddened by the fact. Al-Hilal's Yousef Al-Thunayan made a special request to both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He urged that the duo at least have the center at the start of the game to let fans enjoy the moment. He also said he had wished to see the two legends play against each other today. Al-Thunayan said (via Al Nassr zone on X):

“I wished to see Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Messi today on the field, if only he would at least have the center at the start of the match and come out after it.”

Ronaldo will turn 39 on February 5. Lionel Messi is currently 36. Hence, the golden era of football is coming to an end. Only time will tell if the two consensus greatest players of all time will play against each other again.