Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Wellington Phoenix will entertain Adelaide United at the Wellington Regional Stadium in A-League action on Saturday (December 17).

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign, winning only one of their seven games. They are winless in their last two games and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers. They are in ninth place in the standings with seven points .

Adelaide, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign on a positive note and are unbeaten in their last five league outings. They saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar. Jay O'Shea bagged the equaliser for Roar right at the death after George Blackwood had given Adelaide a 72nd-minute lead.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times across competitions. Adelaide lead 18-10, while 13 games have ended in draws.

Four of their last six meetings have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw at Wellington in October.

No team in the A-League has played more draws than Wellington (4), while Adelaide have drawn three of their seven league games.

Both teams have the joint-second-best attacking record in the competition this season, scoring 13 goals. Wellington have also conceded 13 goals, which is the second-worst defensive record in the A-League.

Wellington are winless in their last four meetings against Adelaide, failing to score in two games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Prediction

The two teams have played draws in their last two games and the last two meetings at Wellington have also ended in draws. As the two teams are getting ready following the international break, they're likely to play out another draw.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Adelaide United

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Wellington to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Hiroshi Ibusuki to score any time - Yes

