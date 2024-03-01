Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Wellington Phoenix will trade tackles with Adelaide United in an Australian A-League round 19 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a goalless draw away to Perth Glory last weekend.

Adelaide United, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Western Sydney Wanderers. Nicola Milanovic scored a first-half brace for the Wanderers while Luka Jovanovic scored a consolation strike in the fourth minute of injury time.

The defeat saw them drop to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 19 points from 18 games. Wellington Phoenix still lead the way at the summit with 37 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 46th meeting between the two sides. Adelaide United have 20 wins to their name, Wellington Phoenix were victorious on 11 occasions while 14 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in January 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Adelaide United are winless in their last five league games, losing four games in this sequence.

Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in their last nine league games (four wins).

Five of Adelaide United's last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Wellington Phoenix's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have been the standout side in the league so far and hold a three-point advantage at the summit. They are winless in the last three head-to-head games but their strong run of form heading into the game will give them the confidence to buck this trend here.

Adelaide United have been the historically superior side in this fixture. However, they are in poor form and have struggled badly on their travels. The Reds have the worst away record in the league, having garnered just four points from seven games on their travels.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a routine victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 3-1 Adelaide United

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington Phoenix to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Wellington Phoenix to score over 1.5 goals

