Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.
Wellington Phoenix are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have improved after a poor start to their season. The hosts edged Melbourne Victory to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sydney FC and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head
Adelaide United have an excellent record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed nine victories against Adelaide United and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous game between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-0 victory for Adelaide United. Wellington Phoenix struggled on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.
Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-L
Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-D-D
Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Team News
Wellington Phoenix
Oliver Sail has recovered from his injury and was impressive against Melbourne Victory this week. Gary Hooper is injured and will also be ruled out of the match against Adelaide United.
Injured: Gary Hooper
Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum
Unavailable: None
Adelaide United
Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nathan Konstandopoulos is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.
Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Predicted XI
Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball
Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk
Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Prediction
Wellington Phoenix have won three games on the trot in the A-League and have managed to turn their campaign around in recent weeks. The New Zealand-based outfit has impressive players in its ranks and will want to improve on a poor performance in the reverse fixture.
Adelaide United can be a formidable team on their day but have issues to address going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Adelaide United