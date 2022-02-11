Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have improved after a poor start to their season. The hosts edged Melbourne Victory to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sydney FC and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball Wellington Phoenix take the lead over Melbourne Victory, Reno Piscopo with the goal that’s his second goal of the season , David Ball so intelligent with that goal sliding it across for Piscopo, waited for Ivan Kelava to come off his line and then put the ball across for Piscopo. Wellington Phoenix take the lead over Melbourne Victory, Reno Piscopo with the goal that’s his second goal of the season , David Ball so intelligent with that goal sliding it across for Piscopo, waited for Ivan Kelava to come off his line and then put the ball across for Piscopo.

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have an excellent record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed nine victories against Adelaide United and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-0 victory for Adelaide United. Wellington Phoenix struggled on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-D-D

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail has recovered from his injury and was impressive against Melbourne Victory this week. Gary Hooper is injured and will also be ruled out of the match against Adelaide United.

Injured: Gary Hooper

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum

Unavailable: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nathan Konstandopoulos is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have won three games on the trot in the A-League and have managed to turn their campaign around in recent weeks. The New Zealand-based outfit has impressive players in its ranks and will want to improve on a poor performance in the reverse fixture.

Adelaide United can be a formidable team on their day but have issues to address going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Adelaide United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi