Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023 

Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar battle for three points in an A-League matchday 24 fixture on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Melbourne City last weekend. Jamie Maclaren and Marco Tilo scored braces to inspire the win, while Steven Ugarkovic's 49th-minute goal proved to be a consolation. Brisbane, meanwhile, triumphed 3-0 over Newcastle Jets in their previous outing. Henry Hore, Jay O'Shea and Stefan Scepovic found the back of the net.

The win saw the Lions climb to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 23 games. Wellington, meanwhile, sit in fifth spot with 31 points to show for their efforts after 23 games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 42 previous occasions, with Brisbane leading 19-11.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Wellington claim a 1-0 away win.

Four of their last five meetings have seen at least one side fail to score.

Five of Brisbane's last six league games have produced at least three goals and witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Wellington's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Brisbane are winless in seven away games, losing six.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane have struggled for consistency throughout the season, particularly on the road, where they have lost six of their last seven games.

That does not bode well for their victory hopes here, as they're winless on their last seven visits to Wellington. The hosts will look to capitalise on Brisbane's poor away form to return to winning ways, having lost their last game in front of their fans.

Both sides have been involved in high-scoring games in recent weeks, so Wellington should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wellington 2-1 Brisbane

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes