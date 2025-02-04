Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2025

Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 18 clash on Thursday (February 6th). The game will be played at Sky Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless stalemate against Central Coast Mariners at the same venue last week.

Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Western Sydney Wanderers. Bozhidar Kraev broke the deadlock in the eighth minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left them at the foot of the standings, having garnered just five points from 14 games. Wellington Phoenix are 10th with 18 points to their name.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brisbane Roar have 19 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games. Wellington Phoenix were victorious on 13 occasions while 14 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when Wellington Phoenix claimed a 1-0 home win.

Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four wins).

Brisbane Roar have won just one of 14 league games they have played this season (11 losses).

Wellington Phoenix have won just one of their last five home league games (two losses).

Six of Brisbane Roar's last seven games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Wellington Phoenix's last six league games have produced an average of 9.3 corner kicks.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have struggled for consistency this season and have won just one of their last five home games in the league. However, their impressive record in this fixture, coupled with playing at home, installs them at the pre-game favorites against the division's worst side.

Brisbane Roar have been the poorest side in the league this season. However, despite their losses, Ruben Zedkovich's side have tended to remain competitive, with their losses tending to be keenly-contested affairs.

Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head games they have hosted, winning six, and we are backing this run to continue with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington Phoenix to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

